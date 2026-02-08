FORECAST: Sunshine sticks around, surf stays rough

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A chilly Sunday morning start!

Exceptionally dry air remains in place, keeping skies mostly clear and rain chances near zero, while temperatures slowly warm up after recent cold conditions.

Overall plenty of sunshine and comfortable high temperatures in the low 70s across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches to round out the weekend.

A high risk for rip currents continues along area beaches, with rough surf and lingering hazardous marine conditions.

The dry stretch continues into the second week of February, with little to no rain and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s.

We are keeping an eye on the chance for wildfires. The very dry air mass will also lower humidity levels into the 20–35% range during the afternoons, especially across interior areas. Combined with dry vegetation, this could allow fires to spread more quickly, so residents should avoid outdoor burning and use caution with any activities that could spark a fire.

