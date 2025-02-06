FORECAST: Sunny, warm day with highs in the 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning there is some limited patchy fog around the lake and Okeechobee county, and inland Treasure coast.. It's not as widespread as previous days though. Elsewhere we will see mostly sunny to partly sunny skies today and warm temperatures in the low 80s.

Tonight, some limited patchy fog again possible around the lake and temps will be mild, In the mid 60s.

Friday more of the same, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will remain slim.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast Thursday, February 6, 2024

Over the weekend, no big changes with mostly to partly sunny skies and warm temps. Highs stay in the low 80s, lows in the mid 60s. Perfect beach and boating weather with light winds and calm seas.

Stagnant weather pattern remains with no cold fronts for at least the next week to 10 days.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

