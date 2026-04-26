FORECAST: Sunny Sunday start followed by afternoon t-storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As heat builds this Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across inland areas and push toward the coastline.

Humidity on the rise will help push high temperatures above average into the mid to upper 80s.

Winds will shift out of the south to southwest during the afternoon, allowing for a stronger Gulf sea breeze.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Boating conditions will be relatively calm, with seas around two feet and a light chop on the intercoastal.

Boaters should keep an eye on developing afternoon storms.

WPTV

A moderate risk of rip currents remains at local beaches.

By mid to late week, highs will continue to climb into the upper 80s.