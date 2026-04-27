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FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant morning with risk for afternoon storms

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Monday, April 27, 2026
Weather April 27, 2026
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're starting the week off with sunny and pleasant weather conditions before a weakening frontal boundary moves through our area this afternoon.

This front will bring more clouds to our area with a few showers— a thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Today's highs will reach the mid-80s.

Today's weather April 27, 2026

Rip current risks will continue to worsen today, making for hazardous boating conditions.

Conditions begin to shift on Tuesday as drier air moves in, bringing in a stretch of mostly dry weather through much of the work week. Along with the sunshine, temperatures are expected to climb above average, making it a very warm settled pattern going into the month of May.

7-day forecast April 27, 2026

Highs will be in the upper 80s with some inland spots reaching the lower 90s.

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