FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant morning with risk for afternoon storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're starting the week off with sunny and pleasant weather conditions before a weakening frontal boundary moves through our area this afternoon.

This front will bring more clouds to our area with a few showers— a thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Today's highs will reach the mid-80s.

WPTV

Rip current risks will continue to worsen today, making for hazardous boating conditions.

Conditions begin to shift on Tuesday as drier air moves in, bringing in a stretch of mostly dry weather through much of the work week. Along with the sunshine, temperatures are expected to climb above average, making it a very warm settled pattern going into the month of May.

WPTV

Highs will be in the upper 80s with some inland spots reaching the lower 90s.

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