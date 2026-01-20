FORECAST: Sunny day as temperatures start to warm back up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning is starting on the chilly side across Florida under skies and a northwest breeze, allowing temperatures to dip into the 40s and 50s, with the coldest air felt in inland and rural areas.

As we move through today and tonight, sunshine sticks around, and temperatures will start to rebound nicely. Afternoon highs climb into the 60s to near 70 for the Treasure Coast, with some low 70s for the Palm Beaches.

Breezy north to northeast winds will keep things feeling crisp, but overnight lows won’t be quite as cold, dropping into the 50s to near 60.

Looking ahead to mid and late week, a warming trend takes over. Highs reach the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday and could push into the low 80s by Friday and the Weekend.

While much of Wednesday stays dry, onshore winds will slowly bring moisture back, leading to scattered shower chances from Thursday through the weekend. Rain chances stay relatively low overall, but clouds and a slow-moving cold front may bring slightly cooler air back by Sunday night and early next week.

