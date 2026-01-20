Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Sunny day as temperatures start to warm back up

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Jan. 20, 2026
Weather web Jan. 20, 2026
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning is starting on the chilly side across Florida under skies and a northwest breeze, allowing temperatures to dip into the 40s and 50s, with the coldest air felt in inland and rural areas.

As we move through today and tonight, sunshine sticks around, and temperatures will start to rebound nicely. Afternoon highs climb into the 60s to near 70 for the Treasure Coast, with some low 70s for the Palm Beaches.

Breezy north to northeast winds will keep things feeling crisp, but overnight lows won’t be quite as cold, dropping into the 50s to near 60.

Rain chances Jan. 20, 2026

Looking ahead to mid and late week, a warming trend takes over. Highs reach the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday and could push into the low 80s by Friday and the Weekend.

While much of Wednesday stays dry, onshore winds will slowly bring moisture back, leading to scattered shower chances from Thursday through the weekend. Rain chances stay relatively low overall, but clouds and a slow-moving cold front may bring slightly cooler air back by Sunday night and early next week.

7-day forecast Jan. 20, 2026

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Quick shot of waves Monday

James Wieland