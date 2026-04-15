Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Sunny, breezy day as humidity starts to increase

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Today's forecast April 15, 2026
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a quiet morning with an onshore breeze flowing through, and this breeze will continue throughout the day.

Temperatures are going to climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be a sunny afternoon before temperatures drop back down into the upper 60s to low 70s this evening.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Wednesday, April 15, 2026

The breeze will quiet down even more tomorrow, but a stray shower is still possible due to the onshore flow.

Beach conditions are still a bit choppy and are expected to improve just in time for the weekend.

The next couple of days are going to be similar, with sunny skies and a slight breeze.

Into the weekend, the humidity is going to ramp up along with an increase in temperatures. Drier air will be back Monday into Tuesday.

7-day forecast April 15, 2026

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Windchop starts to fade this week

James Wieland