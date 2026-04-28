FORECAST: Sunny, above-average temperatures expected for the rest of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is in for a mostly warm and quiet stretch of weather through the rest of the work week.

High pressure and a strong ridge in the atmosphere are keeping conditions stable, which means plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures. Expect highs climbing into the 80s. Rain chances will stay low, with a slight possibility of an isolated shower.

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One important note for beachgoers— a high risk of rip currents is developing along the Palm Beaches due to a northeast swell, so ocean conditions could be dangerous despite the otherwise calm weather.

As we move into the late week and early weekend, the overall pattern doesn’t change too much. A stalled front to the north and shifting winds will bring a bit more moisture into the region, but not enough to significantly disrupt the dry pattern. Thursday could see a small uptick in isolated showers, but Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be hot, mostly dry, and even a bit steamy with humidity increasing.

Temperatures will remain well above normal, with some spots possibly reaching the low-90s by Saturday.

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Looking ahead to the second half of the weekend and early next week, changes are on the horizon. A developing system moving in from the Gulf is expected to drag a front closer to South Florida, increasing the chances for showers and thunderstorms across the region.

While the exact timing and intensity is still uncertain, the trend points toward a wetter pattern returning by Sunday and into early next week. It’s a good idea to enjoy the dry stretch now, as more unsettled weather may soon take its place.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.