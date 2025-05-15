FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures continue, humidity on the rise

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a sunny morning with temperatures quickly reaching over 80 degrees by 10 a.m.

The summertime heat is continuing all week! Today's high will be 89 but will be reaching the 90s starting tomorrow.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of May 15, 2025

Lows this evening will be around 70 degrees with clear skies.

A high-pressure system sitting over our area is going to cause temperatures to rise each day. A streak of temperatures reaching into the 90s will stick with us for the next week.

We are solid into "muggy" on the humidity meter, with humidity levels increasing each day this week. The humidity will make the feel-like temperatures hit the triple digits.

Even though the 'rainy season' technically begins today, rain chances are slim to none through the next seven days.