Strong winds expected with the arrival of today's cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 ahead of a front set to move through Sunday afternoon. The wind will pick up as the front arrives. Occasional gusts up to 35-45mph are possible.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee counties from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Gusty winds will blow around light, unsecured objects.

Boaters should also be prepared for deteriorating marine conditions late this afternoon into early next week as winds and seas build behind the front, while a moderate risk of rip currents continues.

Much colder air moves through tonight behind the front.

A cold weather advisory has been issued for Okeechobee County, Treasure Coast communities and inland Palm Beach County starting at midnight tonight through 9am Monday.

Cool and breezy on Monday with high temps in the mid to upper 60s.

A slow warming trend follows through midweek reaching the 70s by Wednesday.

Looking ahead to later this week, there are signs another system could bring rain chances Thursday into Friday.