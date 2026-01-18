Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Strong winds expected with the arrival of today's cold front

SS_ fronts.png
WPTV
SS_ fronts.png
WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of January 18, 2026
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 ahead of a front set to move through Sunday afternoon. The wind will pick up as the front arrives. Occasional gusts up to 35-45mph are possible.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee counties from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Gusty winds will blow around light, unsecured objects.

WIND ADVISORY.png

Boaters should also be prepared for deteriorating marine conditions late this afternoon into early next week as winds and seas build behind the front, while a moderate risk of rip currents continues.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Much colder air moves through tonight behind the front.

A cold weather advisory has been issued for Okeechobee County, Treasure Coast communities and inland Palm Beach County starting at midnight tonight through 9am Monday.

FREEZE WATCH WARNING.png
Cold Weather Advisory from midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday

Cool and breezy on Monday with high temps in the mid to upper 60s.

A slow warming trend follows through midweek reaching the 70s by Wednesday.

Looking ahead to later this week, there are signs another system could bring rain chances Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Refraction action! So nice maybe twice!

James Wieland