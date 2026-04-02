FORECAST: Mostly sunny, warm, and windy for Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We will see a drier day Friday as a weak disturbance responsible for yesterday's rain is now off to our west.

Expect mainly dry conditions Friday with only a 10%-20% chance of showers.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Evening of Thursday, April 2, 2026

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A high risk of rip currents will continue along the entire east coast through at least Saturday. High surf continues with seas between 4 - 6 feet.

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s, with breezy easterly winds. Looking ahead to early next week, moisture builds back in, bringing increasing rain chances and possibly more widespread showers and storms by midweek—though the exact setup is still uncertain.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.