FORECAST: Stormy weather continues, heat index to reach near 100 degrees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is in for another stretch of steamy weather through midweek, with afternoon heat indices climbing into the upper 90s and low 100s across much of the region.

There will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. We will still see a few isolated passing showers or inland thunderstorms, but beachgoers, boaters, and anyone planning outdoor workouts, walks, or trips to local parks should be prepared for heat and high humidity.

WPTV

Beach and marine conditions will also remain rough along the Atlantic coast through Wednesday. A persistent onshore breeze is keeping a high risk of rip currents in place, especially along Atlantic beaches in Palm Beach, and the Treasure Coast.

Swimmers are urged to use caution or stick to guarded beaches if heading out for activities like swimming, paddleboarding, or surfing. Boaters can also expect choppy conditions across Atlantic waters as moderate to strong easterly winds continue.

By late week and into the weekend, South Florida’s weather pattern turns much wetter and more unsettled. Moist tropical air moving north from the Caribbean and Gulf will bring increasing chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

WPTV

Some storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and localized flooding, especially in low-lying or poor drainage areas. Outdoor plans like youth sports, festivals, beach trips, and backyard gatherings may need a backup indoor option as rain chances stay elevated through the weekend and possibly into early next week.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.