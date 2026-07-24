FORECAST: Stormy summertime weather heading into the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A wetter weather pattern is setting up across coastal South Florida as we head into the weekend. While today will still feature periods of sunshine, the atmosphere will become increasingly humid and unstable, allowing scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain today, but those that do can expect brief heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

WPTV

By Saturday, moisture levels will continue to rise as winds draw more tropical air into the region. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the morning, followed by numerous showers and thunderstorms developing by late morning and becoming more widespread through the afternoon. Rainfall will be more frequent than it has been over the past several days, and some locations could receive multiple rounds of heavy rain. High temperatures will generally reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees before storms develop.

WPTV

Sunday looks even more active, with abundant tropical moisture supporting scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the day. While there will still be breaks of sunshine, they will become shorter as clouds increase. Slow-moving storms will be capable of producing torrential rainfall, creating localized street flooding in poor drainage areas. Frequent lightning and wind gusts over 35 mph will also accompany the stronger storms.

Beach conditions will become more unsettled this weekend as storms develop earlier in the day and move toward the Atlantic coast. Anyone planning time on the beaches or boating should closely monitor the sky and be prepared to head indoors quickly if thunder is heard. Dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning can strike well away from the heaviest rain.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.