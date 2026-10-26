FORECAST: Stormy Monday with Coastal flooding and Gusty Winds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The main things to watch for are strong winds, periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms, rough Atlantic surf, coastal flooding, and king tides.

These hazards can compound one another: strong onshore winds and high astronomical tides can push water farther inland, especially around low-lying coastal roads, inlets, and waterfront neighborhoods. King tides are seasonal unusually high astronomical tides. They are not the same as storm surge, but rough seas, persistent onshore winds, and heavy rain can increase coastal flooding risks during high tide.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Treasure Coast through tonight and the Palm Beaches 11 AM today through 8 PM Tuesday night.

WPTV

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for our coast and Intracoastal areas. Saltwater flooding and beach erosion will be possible. Low-lying roads, waterfront properties, and vulnerable neighborhoods face the greatest risk, especially around high tide through Wednesday. The highest water levels will be between 8-11 AM and 8-11 PM each day.

WPTV

Monday, October 26: Windy, unsettled conditions with periods of rain and possible isolated thunderstorms, especially near the coast. Temperatures generally in the low to mid-80s. A King tides and rough surf increase coastal flooding concerns.

Tuesday, October 27: Continued gusty northeast winds, cloudy skies, and scattered showers. High surf and dangerous rip currents remain concerns, with flooding possible during high tides.

Wednesday, October 28: Some improvement in rain and sunshine, but coastal hazards may persist. Rough seas, beach erosion, and high-tide flooding remain possible.

Thursday into Friday: More breaks of sunshine, but breezy conditions and scattered showers or thunderstorms may continue. Conditions should gradually improve, although the ocean may remain hazardous.

Wind and seas: A High Surf Advisory and Gale Warning are in effect for the Atlantic waters with surf of 8-13 ft. Entering the water is strongly discouraged and considered dangerous.

Strong northeast winds, with gusts potentially reaching 35 kt on the water or higher in exposed areas.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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