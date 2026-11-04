FORECAST: Storms move on and the beautiful Sunshine returns through the Weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — THE SUNSHINE IS FINALLY MAKING A COMEBACK!

After days of relentless rain, flooding, and stormy weather, the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast are finally getting a much-needed break. Drier air is moving in, and we're turning the page to some more typical Florida sunshine!

TODAY (WEDNESDAY): We'll see a big improvement, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A stray morning shower is possible, especially farther south, but most areas should stay dry through the afternoon. Highs reach the middle 80s. Any lingering floodwater will take time to drain, so watch for water-covered roads and areas that remain saturated.

THURSDAY: Now we're talking! Plenty of sunshine, lower rain chances, and warm temperatures. Highs in the middle 80s. A beautiful day to get outside and enjoy some Florida weather.

FRIDAY: More sunshine with just a few clouds. Highs in the middle 80s, with comfortable temperatures overnight dipping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Looking pretty good overall! Saturday could bring an isolated shower, but plenty of sunshine is expected at times. Sunday is shaping up to be another nice day with warm temperatures and a much lower chance of rain.

BEACH AND BOATING: A welcome change after WEEKS of storms! Conditions should improve, but check the latest beach and marine forecasts before heading out. Remember, rip currents can still be a concern even when skies are sunny.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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