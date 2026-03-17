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FORECAST: St. Patrick’s Day brings cooler, breezy weather to South Florida

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Web wx March 17, 2026
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is getting a noticeable cool-down this week as a long-awaited cold front pushes through the region.

Temperatures are dropping below average, with daytime highs settling into the 60s and 70s and overnight lows dipping into the 50s—especially inland. After some early morning rain tied to the front, most of the steady showers are expected to move out quickly, though a few isolated afternoon showers or storms could still pop up through midweek.

Rain chance March 17, 2026

Behind the front, breezy northerly winds are ushering in that cooler, drier air, keeping conditions comfortable but also a bit unsettled. Cloud cover will help hold temperatures down, while a lingering pocket of moisture could spark brief, scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday—nothing widespread, but worth keeping an eye on.

By the weekend, the atmosphere dries out, rain chances drop to near zero, and the temps rebound back to near 80. If you’re heading to the water, take note: hazardous boating conditions are in play as winds and seas build in the wake of the front.

7-day forecast March 17, 2026

Beachgoers should also be cautious, with a high risk of rip currents through the rest of the week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

*Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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