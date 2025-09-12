Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Spotty storms throughout the day, lower humidity expected this weekend

Stationary front Sept. 12, 2025
WPTV
Stationary front Sept. 12, 2025
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Sept. 12, 2025
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A northerly flow is settling in today, creating more clouds and passing showers from the Atlantic.

Heavy downpours will bring the threat of isolated flooding, especially in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Thanks to a stationary front that will be moving through as a cold front, we will see a decrease in humidity and rain chances this weekend.

Stationary front Sept. 12, 2025

Despite the less rain coverage on Saturday, we will still be watching for some minor flooding since the ground is already saturated. Sunday will bring even less rain.

7-day Sept. 12, 2025

Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 70s overnight.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

NNE swell fillin in this week

James Wieland