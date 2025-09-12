FORECAST: Spotty storms throughout the day, lower humidity expected this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A northerly flow is settling in today, creating more clouds and passing showers from the Atlantic.

Heavy downpours will bring the threat of isolated flooding, especially in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

Thanks to a stationary front that will be moving through as a cold front, we will see a decrease in humidity and rain chances this weekend.

Despite the less rain coverage on Saturday, we will still be watching for some minor flooding since the ground is already saturated. Sunday will bring even less rain.

Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 70s overnight.