FORECAST: Coastal Flooding continues but improving weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Better weather is on the way across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches! After a stretch of stormy, windy weather and coastal concerns, conditions are improving, with more sunshine and a gradual return to warmer temperatures. However, coastal hazards will take longer to settle down.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds, with only a few spotty showers possible. Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s, with warmer conditions returning as we head toward the weekend. It will feel more comfortable for outdoor activities, although breezes and lingering coastal flooding concerns remain.

HALLOWEEN SATURDAY: Get those costumes ready! Halloween should bring a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. A few showers or thunderstorms could develop, so keep an eye on the sky if you're heading out for trick-or-treating. It should be warm and humid, and a passing shower cannot be ruled out during the evening. Keep the umbrellas handy just in case!

SUNDAY: FALL BACK! Daylight saving time ends early Sunday morning, November 1. Remember to turn your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night. You'll gain an extra hour of sleep, but evenings will get darker earlier. In the West Palm Beach area, the sunset Sunday will be around 5:37 p.m. Warmer weather continues, with some locations potentially approaching 90 degrees in the coming days.

BEACH AND BOATING CONDITIONS: Even as the weather improves, don't let the sunshine fool you. King tides can still contribute to coastal flooding around high tide, while dangerous rip currents and rough surf may linger along Atlantic beaches. Check local beach flags, marine forecasts and tide times before heading into the water or going boating.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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