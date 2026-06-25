Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Slightly cooler temperatures today, afternoon storms to be less severe

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Thursday, June 25. 2026
Weather forecast June 25, 2026
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The skies are quiet this morning with minimal showers in our area.

As the day goes on, expect some showers and storms to pop up in southern Palm Beach County during the lunch hours.

Today's weather June 25, 2026

Temperatures will not feel as extreme as yesterday due to some drier air. Since it won't be as hot, the afternoon storms won't be as extreme as yesterday. Highs will get up to 92 degrees, but the heat index won't reach 100 degrees.

Expect those typical summertime afternoon storms across our area at around 5 p.m.

7-day forecast June 25, 2026

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Minimal waves for now

James Wieland