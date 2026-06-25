FORECAST: Slightly cooler temperatures today, afternoon storms to be less severe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The skies are quiet this morning with minimal showers in our area.

As the day goes on, expect some showers and storms to pop up in southern Palm Beach County during the lunch hours.

WPTV

Temperatures will not feel as extreme as yesterday due to some drier air. Since it won't be as hot, the afternoon storms won't be as extreme as yesterday. Highs will get up to 92 degrees, but the heat index won't reach 100 degrees.

Expect those typical summertime afternoon storms across our area at around 5 p.m.

WPTV

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