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FORECAST: Scorching heat, afternoon storms to be the trend this weekend

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Thursday, July 16, 2026
Heat Advisory July 16, 2026
Posted
and last updated

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Palm Beach County from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun when possible.

Heat Advisory July 16, 2026

Get ready for another scorching July day in the Palm Beaches. It'll start sunny this morning, but clouds will roll in by lunch as the sea breeze kicks up from the Atlantic.

What to expect:

  • Temperature: Low 90s, but it'll feel like 102-108°F with the humidity
  • Storms: Scattered thunderstorms likely after lunch, peaking mid-afternoon through early evening
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy, only cooling to the low 80s
Heat temps July 16, 2026

Not everyone will get rain, but any storms that do pop up could pack a punch — expect heavy downpours, lots of lightning, wind gusts over 40 mph, and some street flooding.

The air will stay hazy thanks to Saharan dust, which might actually keep storm coverage lighter than usual. Most storms should fade after sunset.

Rain chances

More of the same summer pattern ahead for the weekend. Each day starts sunny (with some haze), then clouds build through the afternoon. Highs will hover around 91-93°F, but with humidity it'll feel over 105°F before storms develop. Expect scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms, starting inland then drifting toward the coast. Some could turn strong with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Stay hydrated, have an indoor backup plan for afternoon activities and keep an eye on the sky!

7-day forecast July 16, 2026

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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