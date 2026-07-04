FORECAST: Scattered storms return this afternoon across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's another hot and humid day across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast as South Florida settles into a typical summertime weather pattern for the holiday weekend.

Most communities will stay dry through the morning and early afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds helping temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. However, increasing moisture and the development of the sea breeze will allow scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

The best chance for storms will arrive between 3 PM and 7 PM, when sea breeze collisions and outflow boundaries help spark more widespread activity across the region. While not everyone will see rain, any storm that develops could produce frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. Slow-moving storms may also lead to pockets of minor flooding, especially in poor drainage and urban areas.

Outside of storms, the heat will remain a concern. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s, but humidity will push heat index values into the 102 to 107 degree range, resulting in a Moderate to Major HeatRisk for much of the area.

Beachgoers should also be aware of an elevated rip current risk along Atlantic beaches, including the Treasure Coast, and should always swim near a lifeguard.

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Sunday looks very similar, with another round of scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms expected across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

The day will once again start mainly dry before storms develop during the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with heat index values remaining in the triple digits. With light steering winds in place, slow-moving storms will continue to pose a risk for locally heavy rainfall and brief flooding.

The active summer pattern is expected to continue into early next week with daily opportunities for afternoon storms and little relief from the heat.

-Meteorologist Skylar Spinler