FORECAST: Rain tapers off, temperatures to start nearing 90 degrees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Moisture is still lingering this morning, with parts of Palm Beach County seeing an early morning shower due to a stalled boundary to the south.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Temperatures today will be in the low-to-mid 80s in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, which is average for this time of year. Expect temperatures to dip into the low 70s tonight with a slight breeze.

WPTV

The weather will start to dry out tomorrow as a high-pressure system moves in. The sunny skies continue into Thursday, which will cause temperatures to ramp up. By the end of the week, temperatures will start to reach 90 degrees.

Rain chances are minimal throughout the rest of the week, but will increase up to 20-30% chance on Saturday and Sunday.

WPTV

Highs this weekend are expected to be around 92 degrees.

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