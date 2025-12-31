FORECAST: Prepare to ring in the New Year under chilly temperatures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is wrapping up 2025 with a noticeable chill, and cooler-than-normal temperatures will stay through the start of the New Year and end of the workweek.

A strong area of high pressure over the southern U.S. is pushing cold, dry air into the region on brisk north winds, making it feel more like winter than usual.

Early this morning, a Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m., where “feels-like” temperatures have dipped into the lower 30s. Even with plenty of sunshine today, afternoon highs will struggle to warm up—reaching only the lower 60s near Lake Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast, and the mid to upper 60s across the rest of the region.

Another cold night is on the way tonight as we bring in the new year. With clear skies and light winds, patchy frost is possible in inland and rural areas. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s near the lake and the mid to upper 40s along the east coast metro areas. Frost advisories may be issued for inland areas around the lake.

Another cold night in the 40s is expected for Thursday night into Friday morning, then conditions will slowly start to warm up Friday afternoon as high pressure shifts into the Gulf of Mexico. While it will still be cooler than normal, daytime highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower/mid 70s. A gradual warming trend continues through the weekend, with temperatures returning to near—or slightly above—normal levels.

Looking ahead, a weak front is expected late Sunday into early Monday. It won’t bring much colder air, but it will help keep the region dry. Overall, no significant rainfall is expected through early next week, making for a cool, dry, and mostly sunny start to the new year.

Beachgoers and boaters should also stay cautious today, as hazardous marine conditions continue, especially in the Atlantic through early this afternoon. A high risk of rip currents remains in place for the Palm Beaches.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.