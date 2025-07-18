FORECAST: Prepare for sizzling summer heat throughout the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rain chances will be slim for the next few days. but there is a chance for some showers and storms in the first half of the day.

The lack of rain and a strong high-pressure system is causing those temperatures to rise— there is a heat advisory for Palm Beach County from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. This will probably be extended to other counties by the weekend.

Highs today will be in the low 90s. Heat indices are expected to reach 105 degrees by 1 p.m. this afternoon, so be sure to take proper precautions if you plan to spend time outdoors.

It will be a calm weekend for any boating or beach activities.

Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend, with highs of 93 degrees.

Rain chances will return by the middle of next week. There is no new tropical activity expected within the next seven days.

