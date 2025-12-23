FORECAST: Pleasant winter weather, rough surf conditions continue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The break from summer-like warmth continues under comfortable temperatures and low humidity.

Expect the offshore wind to continue today, pushing some clouds our way this morning. The wind will decrease starting tomorrow.

High temperatures are in the upper 70s, and lows will be around 61 degrees on the Treasure Coast and 67 on the Palm Beaches.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be mainly dry except for a couple of passing showers that are possible during the overnight hours.

Humidity will remain minimal through the weekend.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for our area. Seas will be rough and choppy, so be careful on the water.

