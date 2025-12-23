Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Pleasant winter weather, rough surf conditions continue

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The break from summer-like warmth continues under comfortable temperatures and low humidity.

Expect the offshore wind to continue today, pushing some clouds our way this morning. The wind will decrease starting tomorrow.

Today's forecast Dec. 23, 2025

High temperatures are in the upper 70s, and lows will be around 61 degrees on the Treasure Coast and 67 on the Palm Beaches.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be mainly dry except for a couple of passing showers that are possible during the overnight hours.

7-day forecast Dec. 23, 2025

Humidity will remain minimal through the weekend.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for our area. Seas will be rough and choppy, so be careful on the water.

