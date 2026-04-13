FORECAST: Pleasant weather to start the week, high rip current risk continues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is kicking off the week with a mix of sunshine, gusty winds, and hazardous beach conditions.

If you’re heading to the coast, be aware that dangerous rip currents are expected along all Atlantic beaches through at least mid-week. On top of that, breezy conditions will stick around today, especially along the east coast, where wind gusts could reach up to 25–30 mph.

While the skies stay mostly clear, those winds and rough surf could create risky swimming conditions. A strong high-pressure system is settling in, bringing very dry air and steadily rising temperatures. That means little to no rain and plenty of sunshine.

WPTV

Temperatures will climb day by day, with inland areas heating up the fastest—reaching the upper 80s and even low 90s by midweek. Coastal spots will stay slightly cooler during the day thanks to an ocean breeze, but they’ll also feel warmer at night, with lows hovering in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The humidity will also increase by the end of the week, making it feel a little more uncomfortable. Looking ahead, the overall pattern stays warm and mostly dry through the end of the week. Winds will gradually ease, but the heat will stick around.

WPTV

By the weekend, there’s a small chance for a few spotty showers—mainly along the east coast in the mornings and inland areas later in the day—but nothing widespread just yet. There’s also some uncertainty heading into early next week, as a potential weather system could drift closer to the region. For now, expect classic South Florida spring weather: warm, sunny, breezy, and increasingly hot.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.