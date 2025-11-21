Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Perfect weekend for visiting Zoo Lights at the Palm Beach Zoo!

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for morning of Friday, Nov. 21, 2025
Weather web Nov. 21, 2025
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning could bring areas of patchy, dense fog. If you encounter fog while driving, take it slow on the roads— leaving plenty of space between you and the next car, and don't use your brights. We will see the last of the fog lift later this morning.

Overall, it’s shaping up to be a warm, mostly sunny Friday and weekend—great for enjoying the outdoors and visiting Zoo Lights at the Palm Beach Zoo!

There is a risk for rip currents at the beach today, so be careful near the water.

Looking ahead to Sunday, a weak cold front slides through, shifting winds to the north. You most likely won't notice much of a difference in the forecast as rain chances are low and temperatures won't shift much, if at all.

Weekend wx Nov. 21, 2025

By midweek, winds turn back onshore, and while a stray shower may move in from the Atlantic on Tuesday or Wednesday, most areas should stay dry. Thanksgiving is still uncertain as a cold front approaches the area, but early signs indicate a mild to warm holiday with only small shower chances.

Zoo Lights will be held on select nights from Nov. 21 to Jan. 4.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

*Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Flatness continues through this weekend

James Wieland