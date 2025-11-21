FORECAST: Perfect weekend for visiting Zoo Lights at the Palm Beach Zoo!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning could bring areas of patchy, dense fog. If you encounter fog while driving, take it slow on the roads— leaving plenty of space between you and the next car, and don't use your brights. We will see the last of the fog lift later this morning.

Overall, it’s shaping up to be a warm, mostly sunny Friday and weekend—great for enjoying the outdoors and visiting Zoo Lights at the Palm Beach Zoo!

There is a risk for rip currents at the beach today, so be careful near the water.

Looking ahead to Sunday, a weak cold front slides through, shifting winds to the north. You most likely won't notice much of a difference in the forecast as rain chances are low and temperatures won't shift much, if at all.

WPTV

By midweek, winds turn back onshore, and while a stray shower may move in from the Atlantic on Tuesday or Wednesday, most areas should stay dry. Thanksgiving is still uncertain as a cold front approaches the area, but early signs indicate a mild to warm holiday with only small shower chances.

Zoo Lights will be held on select nights from Nov. 21 to Jan. 4.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

*Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.