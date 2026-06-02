FORECAST: Partly cloudy morning before a stormy afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect a hot, humid day with a good chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures should reach around 90°F, with overnight lows in the mid-70s. Any storms that develop this afternoon could bring brief heavy downpours, lightning, and localized street flooding in poor-drainage areas.

This morning will start warm and mostly cloudy. By the afternoon, there will be an increasing chance of thunderstorms; some could produce heavy rain. Storms become more scattered this evening, remaining warm and humid.

WPTV

UV levels will be high when the sun breaks out, so sun protection is recommended. If you're planning beach, golf, or boating activities, the morning through early afternoon looks most favorable, but keep an eye on the radar later in the day since Florida's early-summer storms can develop quickly.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.