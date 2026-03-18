FORECAST: Overcast skies, breezy weather with dangerous beach conditions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is in for a stretch of cool, cloudy, and breezy weather through Thursday, with some rough marine conditions sticking around.

Boaters should be cautious as hazardous waters persist across all local Atlantic and Gulf zones and beachgoers along the east coast should be especially mindful of a high risk of rip currents and a longshore drift.

Onshore winds and lingering moisture will also keep skies mostly gray, with occasional light showers—mainly across the southeast coast—while drier air hangs over inland and northern areas. Temperatures will feel noticeably cooler than usual for mid-March, with highs today only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

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A steady northerly breeze will add to that chill, especially near the coast. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s inland, while metro areas along the east coast stay in the low 60s.

Conditions improve slightly on Thursday, with a bit more sunshine helping temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s, though still below seasonal norms. Rainfall will remain light overall, with most areas seeing little more than a passing shower.

Looking ahead, the weather pattern begins to shift. By Friday, the lingering front starts to break down, though a few coastal showers may still pop up. The weekend brings a welcome change, as high pressure builds in, delivering drier air, fewer clouds, and rain chances dropping to near zero.

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Temperatures will gradually rebound, returning to near—and even slightly above—normal levels by early next week. Humidity levels will stay in the comfy category. Another front may approach North Florida, but for South Florida, it looks like a quieter and warmer stretch is on the way.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.