FORECAST: Near-record high temperatures expected this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot and dry conditions continue to be the theme this week, with highs approaching 90 today under partly cloudy skies.

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Beachgoers should still be cautious around the waters as the risk for high rip currents continues along the Palm Beaches.

A major shift is in store for the weekend with winds picking up out of the south on Saturday, pushing temperatures into the lower 90s along the coast. Inland areas could see highs reach the lower to mid 90s.

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Once a cold front arrives on Sunday, rain and thunderstorm chances ramp up and are expected to stick around through early Monday. Behind the front wil bring a relief from the heat, cooling back down to the lower 80s.

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Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.