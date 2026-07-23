FORECAST: Mostly dry day, rain chances to increase heading into the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today will feature one of the drier days we've seen recently across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. Sunshine will mix with passing fair-weather clouds through the morning and early afternoon, and while an isolated inland shower can't be completely ruled out late in the day, most neighborhoods will remain rain-free.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s, with heat index values reaching the upper 90s to around 105 degrees. A light easterly breeze will help keep the beaches a bit more comfortable.

Friday will begin much like today, with a mix of sun and clouds during the morning and early afternoon. However, increasing moisture and a more active sea breeze pattern will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by mid to late afternoon.

WPTV

Rain chances will become noticeably higher than today, especially after 2 to 3 PM, with storms capable of producing frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and localized gusty winds. The Treasure Coast may see storms develop first before activity spreads into the Palm Beaches through the late afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the typical South Florida summer pattern returns, with warm, humid mornings followed by scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s, with the highest rain coverage expected during the afternoon and early evening hours.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.