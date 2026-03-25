FORECAST: Mostly dry conditions, afternoon showers possible on Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weakening frontal boundary is lingering just north of the region today, bringing only a limited chance for isolated showers and a few thunderstorms mainly inland.

For most of South Florida, expect dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures climbing into the low 80s along the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. Any storms that do develop will be brief, but could produce pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds.

WPTV

After sunset, rain activity fades quickly, and attention turns to the potential for patchy fog overnight into early Thursday morning. By Thursday, drier air begins to move in as high pressure builds back over the region. That means more sunshine, slightly lower humidity, and just a very slim chance for a quick, light shower as sea breezes develop during the afternoon.

Temperatures remain warm, with highs in the lower 80s. The warming and drying trend continues into Friday as high pressure strengthens, keeping conditions mostly quiet across South Florida. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s.

WPTV

Looking ahead to the weekend, the pattern becomes more active again. There is still some uncertainty in the exact timing, but rain chances will increase, especially late Saturday into Sunday. In addition to higher rain chances, a strong pressure gradient may develop behind the front, leading to gusty easterly winds on Sunday. This could make for breezy conditions area-wide and choppier conditions along the coast.

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