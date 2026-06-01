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FORECAST: Mix of sun and clouds, temperatures to feel like triple digits

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Monday, June 1, 2026
Weather June 1, 2026
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot and humid weather will continue through the week. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel closer to 100°F or higher during the hottest part of the day.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms developing as the sea breeze moves inland. Some storms may bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Tem

Looking ahead:

Tuesday: Hot, humid, and a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Better chance for showers and thunderstorms, with more widespread rain possible.

Thursday: Typical summer pattern with scattered afternoon storms.

Friday: Slightly drier air arrives, leading to lower rain chances and a bit less humidity, though it will still be warm.

7-day forecast June 1, 2026

Overall, plan for hot and muggy conditions, heat index values around 100°F, and daily afternoon storms, with the wettest period likely around Wednesday and somewhat drier weather by Friday.

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