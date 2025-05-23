Watch Now
FORECAST: Marginal risk of severe storms continues today, rain chances slim for Memorial Day weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scattered showers are continuing today as a weakening cold front stalls on top of our area. We are still under a Level 1 Marginal threat for isolated severe storms that are capable of producing dangerous winds and even hail.

These storms are likely to start popping up mostly along the coast during lunchtime hours today. The rain will continue to develop through the late afternoon, and skies will be mostly cleared by around 8 p.m. this evening.

Highs will hit 90 degrees before the rain begins, which will be the trend for the next seven days. Lows will be in the mid to high 70s.

Saturday, rain chances remain higher with scattered showers and storms forming along the seabreeze just after noon, then drifting more inland.

On Sunday and Memorial Day, we will have seasonal weather, rain chances will stay slim at around 30%. If we do get any rain, it will likely be in the afternoon, and the storms won't be severe.

