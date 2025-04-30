FORECAST: Mainly sunny day, higher rain chances for weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Plenty of sunshine and a nice breeze on Wednesday! Humidity is staying on the lower side today making it feel pleasant. Highs will head into the lower 80s this afternoon.

WPTV

If heading to the beach, keep in mind that there is a high risk for rip currents. Swim on guarded beaches and be careful in the water.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 70s for the Palm Beaches and a bit cooler in the Treasure Coast in the low-mid 60s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of April 30, 2025

Thursday stays nice under mainly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Friday will feature a little more cloud cover along with the chance for an isolated shower.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

This weekend, our weather pattern becomes more unsettled with higher chances for spotty showers and storms late Saturday and again on Sunday afternoon.

The rain will not be enough to improve drought conditions, for now, but there are some signs pointing to the start of rainy season as we head into the first few weeks of May.