FORECAST: Low rain chances as temperatures reach the mid-80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some small showers are blowing inland along Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast early this morning. Temperatures are in the low-to-mid-70s.

A breezy east to northeast wind pattern will stick around through the rest of the week, bringing warm temperatures, rough surf, and occasional fast-moving coastal showers.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Quick-moving showers will be possible each day, especially along the east coast and over the Atlantic waters. While most areas stay partly sunny, brief downpours could move onshore at times.

Be careful on the water, conditions are rough and choppy with seas reaching 3-5 feet. There is also a lot of sargassum seaweed blowing onshore.

Beachgoers are urged to stay out of the surf. Rough surf and building seas will also create hazardous conditions for small craft across the Atlantic waters.

Temperatures will remain above average for early March. Highs stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s throughout the week.

Some inland areas could see highs in the middle 80s, where the sea breeze has less cooling effect.

