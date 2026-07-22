FORECAST: Low chance for rain, high humidity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Expect a mix of sunshine and building clouds through the morning. Temperatures will quickly climb into the lower to middle 90s, with heat index values reaching 100 to 108 degrees by early afternoon. A moderate easterly breeze along the coast will provide some relief near the beaches while pushing the sea breeze inland.

By mid to late afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will develop along the sea breeze and interior boundaries before gradually drifting toward the west coast during the evening. Storm coverage will be greatest away from the immediate coastline, although a few storms may develop anywhere. The strongest cells could produce wind gusts over 40 mph, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, and localized street flooding due to slow-moving heavy rain.

WPTV

Headed toward the weekend with little overall change expected in the weather pattern. Each day will begin with a blend of sunshine and passing clouds before temperatures rise into the low to mid 90s. Humidity will remain high, making it feel closer to 105 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop each afternoon and evening, with the greatest coverage generally shifting inland after the sea breeze forms. Although widespread severe weather is not expected, isolated storms may become strong enough to produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief torrential rainfall.

WPTV

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.