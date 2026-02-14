FORECAST: Lovely Valentine's Day, Windy for Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Happy Valentine's Day!

Look for beautiful weather today with mostly sunny skies and high temps running slightly above average - warming to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

We'll stay dry today with high pressure still in control.

If you're looking to head out tonight for dinner it will be the perfect night to dine outdoors. Temps will be dropping to near 70 degrees for the early evening hours.

Sunday starts off nice with a mainly clear sky, however cloud cover will increase and winds will pick up as the day goes on.

A tight pressure gradient is setting up between the high to our east and an approaching low pressure system.

We are tracking a cold front set to arrive Late Sunday into early Monday morning. During that time, scattered showers will move in with the possibility for a thunderstorm. While we will take any rain we can get, unfortunately, it doesn't look like it will make much of a dent in our current drought with less than a 1/4 inch of rain across the area.

Once the front clears, high pressure builds back in, returning South Florida to more seasonable, dry conditions for the rest of next week.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.