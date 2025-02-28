FORECAST: Lots of sunshine, lower humidity, seasonable temperatures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday, mostly sunny and slightly cooler/less humid with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Friday night mostly clear with lows in the 50s to low 60s.

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast Morning of Friday, Feb. 28, 2025

Saturday will be a bit warmer with more cloudcover. just a slight chance for a few showers. Then drying out Sunday as a reinforcing shot of dry air moves in, dropping humidity and temps a bit. Highs in the mid-upper 70s and very pleasant.

The beginning of next week expect the wind to pick up with a few passing showers, otherwise mostly sunny and mild.

