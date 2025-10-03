FORECAST: Keep the umbrella handy, Flood Watch in effect for Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for a stretch of wet and windy weather across South Florida heading into the weekend.

A low-pressure system parked between the Bahamas and the Florida coast is pulling in lots of moisture from the Atlantic, setting the stage for repeated rounds of heavy rain. Some areas have already picked up 1- 3 inches overnight, with isolated spots seeing as much as 5 inches.

WPTV

More rain is expected through Saturday, and with the ground already saturated, localized flooding—especially in low-lying or urban areas—is a growing concern. A Flood Watch is in effect for the coastal region through Saturday night, with totals of 4-6 inches possible in some spots.

WPTV

In addition to the rain, coastal conditions will remain hazardous. Dangerous rip currents, high surf with 5 to 8-foot waves, and beach erosion are expected to continue through the weekend. If you're thinking about hitting the beach, it’s best to stay out of the water for now.

WPTV

With the seasonal king tide cycle underway, minor coastal flooding is also possible during high tides, particularly along the east coast. The ongoing easterly swell will only add to the risk. On the bright side, slightly cooler temperatures are expected, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

WPTV

In short: keep the umbrella handy, watch out for localized flooding, and steer clear of rough waters until conditions calm down.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast