FORECAST: Ideal springtime weather arriving ahead of the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is heading into a noticeably drier stretch, with only a few isolated showers possible today and tonight.

Thanks to a push of drier air and high pressure settling in, rain chances are dropping, and storms aren’t expected— that means no lightning worries and a much lower risk of flooding, even if a quick downpour pops up.

Skies will gradually clear, helping temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon, with a mild night ahead, also with temps in the 60s. It'll stay very windy, with wind gusts around 30mph expected.

The weekend forecast looks even better—at least on land. Sunshine will stick around, humidity drops a bit, and rain chances fade away. Temperatures will slowly warm each day, making for pretty ideal spring weather.

WPTV

However, beach-goers should be cautious: strong onshore winds will continue with dangerous surf and rip currents through the weekend. In other words, the sun may be out, but on the water remains risky.

WPTV

Looking ahead to next week, the warm and dry pattern really locks in. High pressure will stay in control, keeping rain chances very low while temperatures trend upward. Highs will climb from the upper 70s to the mid by Friday. Overnight lows will stay comfortably in the 60s. There’s a slight chance moisture could return late in the week, but for now, expect a stretch of sunny, warm, and mostly quiet weather.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.