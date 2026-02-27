FORECAST: What will the weather be like for the Cognizant Classic this weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday will start mainly dry across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, with a mix of sun and clouds and warm temperatures climbing into the lower to mid-80s. Winds will remain out of the south to southeast around 10 mph.

As moisture increases through the afternoon, a few isolated showers may develop, particularly inland and across northern sections of the viewing area. Rain coverage will remain spotty during the day.

Rain chances increase more noticeably Friday night into Saturday as a weakening cold front approaches South Florida. Saturday currently looks to bring the best opportunity for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across the region.

While widespread heavy rain is not expected, periods of downpours are possible. Most neighborhoods will see less than a quarter of an inch of rain, although isolated spots could pick up closer to half an inch or slightly more where showers persist.

Behind the front, it will not turn significantly cooler. In fact, temperatures will remain near or slightly above average into early next week. Highs will generally reach the low to mid-80s along the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. A developing easterly breeze early next week will keep a small chance of passing coastal showers in the forecast, but no widespread or soaking rainfall is anticipated.

Beachgoers should remain cautious, as a high risk of rip currents continues along Atlantic beaches. Even as the swell gradually subsides, dangerous surf conditions can persist.

Overall, while rain chances trend upward into the weekend, meaningful drought-relieving rainfall is not expected at this time, and fire concerns will continue in areas that miss out on showers.

