FORECAST: How much will temperatures drop when the cold front arrives?

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for Glades, Hendry, and northern Palm Beach and Collier counties on Tuesday from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Wind chills in the mid-30s or lower can cause hypothermia with prolonged exposure. It's important to dress warmly, limit time outside, and check on vulnerable neighbors. Keep pets indoors, use space heaters safely, and never run generators or grills inside.

Get ready to break out the jackets — our first real cold snap of the season is on the way!

A strong front has already pushed past the panhandle, ushering in a wave of drier, colder air there. The front will clear South Florida by this afternoon, making tonight feel noticeably different. Northerly winds between 15-25mph (with stronger gusts) will help drive in that chill, especially overnight.

Afternoon highs on Monday will stay pleasant with low to mid-70s around the Lake region and upper 70s to low 80s farther south. But once the sun goes down, you’ll definitely feel the drop. The coldest air arrives early Tuesday morning, when temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 30s and low 40s near the Lake, and mid to upper 40s elsewhere. Coastal areas may hover closer to 50 degrees, but wind chills could make it feel as low as the lower 30s in some spots.

By Tuesday afternoon, highs will stay in the low to mid-60s inland and upper 60s closer to the coast, with gusty winds starting to ease late in the day.

Looking ahead, the chill won’t last long. By Wednesday morning, lows will still be cool — 40s inland and upper 50s to near 60 along the coast — but temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of the week. The wind will also calm down. Expect highs back in the upper 70s to low 80s by Friday and into the weekend, along with dry, calm weather and plenty of sunshine and low, comfortable humidity.

