Emergency weather shelters opening in South Florida ahead of cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Emergency weather shelters are opening tonight ahead of the cold front coming to South Florida.

The National Weather Service has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for inland Palm Beach County on Tuesday from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wind chills are expected to get as low as 31 degrees, which could lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

St. Lucie County and the City of Fort Pierce will be partnering with In the Image of Christ to operate a cold weather shelter at the Percy Peek Gym, located at 2902 Avenue D. The shelter will open at 5 p.m. Monday and close at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

For more information about the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym, contact Pastor Hazel Hoylman with In the Image of Christ at 772-359-9653.

WPTV will update this story as more emergency weather shelters are announced.