Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: How long will this rainy weather last?

WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Monday, May 4, 2026
Weather May 4, 2026
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're starting the week with an unsettled weather pattern that's expected to last through Tuesday. This is caused by a front that moved through on Sunday that is stalling just south of our area, and we're dealing with leftover moisture.

Highs today will stay in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain.

Beachgoers need to be cautious of hazardous rip current conditions, including waves that can reach up to 8 feet.

Drier air and sunshine return by mid-week, pushing temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s through Friday.

Highs May 4, 2026

Coastal communities may get some relief from onshore breezes, but inland spots will feel the heat more intensely. Another front could move in late week, bringing a slight cool-down and a small chance of rain heading into the weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Another quick shot of small chop

James Wieland