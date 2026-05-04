FORECAST: How long will this rainy weather last?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're starting the week with an unsettled weather pattern that's expected to last through Tuesday. This is caused by a front that moved through on Sunday that is stalling just south of our area, and we're dealing with leftover moisture.

Highs today will stay in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain.

Beachgoers need to be cautious of hazardous rip current conditions, including waves that can reach up to 8 feet.

Drier air and sunshine return by mid-week, pushing temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s through Friday.

WPTV

Coastal communities may get some relief from onshore breezes, but inland spots will feel the heat more intensely. Another front could move in late week, bringing a slight cool-down and a small chance of rain heading into the weekend.

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