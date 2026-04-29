FORECAST: How hot will it get by the weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Steamy temperatures are expected for the rest of the week, with highs peaking in the mid to upper 80s today and will soar into the lower 90s by the weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny with a light, southeasterly breeze in the afternoon. These dry conditions are staying throughout the rest of the work week.

WPTV

Beachgoers must continue to stay cautious around the waters as high rip current risks continue along the Palm Beaches through Friday.

A major shift is in store for the weekend with winds picking up out of the south and southwest on Saturday. Those winds will push temperatures into the lower nineties along the East Coast. Inland areas could see highs reach the lower-mid 90s.

The heat index will make it feel even hotter outside, hitting the triple digits in some portions of the region.

The weather pattern changes on Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. It will bring a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

WPTV

Elevated rain chances are expected to stick around on Monday as the cold front stalls over our region. Behind that front will bring a relief from the heat, cooling back down to the low 80s.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast