FORECAST: How cool will it get for trick-or-treating?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready, ghouls and goblins, because this Halloween is shaping up to be a treat! You can expect a bright and sunny day with a high reaching a cozy mid-70s, perfect for roaming the neighborhood in search of candy. With lighter winds in the forecast, it’ll be a delightful day to enjoy those crisp autumn vibes!

As the sun sets and the spookiness begins, trick-or-treaters can expect fantastic weather! During dinnertime, it’ll be clear with a comfy temperature of 72°F. By 7 p.m., it’ll still be clear and a tad cooler at 69°F, ideal for showing off those costumes without sweating! And for the late-night candy haul at 9 p.m., you can brace for a clear and cool evening with a temperature around 67°F.

So grab your costumes, a warm layer if you need it, and get ready for an enjoyable Halloween night!

Good news for beach lovers and outdoor enthusiasts this weekend! There will be a significant improvement in marine and beach conditions, although some lingering hazards may persist into the morning.

Looking ahead, we can expect comfortable weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend. A quiet weather pattern will settle over the area, thanks to a dry air mass that keeps things stable from now through Saturday. There might be a few scattered clouds, but overall, you can anticipate clear skies and light winds, perfect for any plans you might have.

Temperatures are gradually warming up, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s both today and tomorrow, and overnight lows dipping into the 50s and 60s, depending on your location.

As we roll into Saturday night and next week, some weather models suggest the possibility of low pressure building over the Southeast. However, there’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding its movement and potential rain threats for our area. The latest trends lean towards a drier forecast for South Florida, with daytime highs likely reaching the low to mid-80s. So whether you’re hitting the beach or enjoying a peaceful day outside, it looks like you're in for some lovely weather!

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

