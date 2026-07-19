FORECAST: Hot Sunday Ahead With Stronger Storms Possible Inland

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are starting the day relatively quiet, but heat and thunderstorms will once again be part of our forecast later today.

Temperatures will quickly climb into the low to mid-90s, with the humidity making it feel closer to 100 to 107 degrees during the hottest part of the day. While we remain below Heat Advisory criteria, you'll still want to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you're spending an extended amount of time outdoors.

Our attention then turns to thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Southerly winds will continue across the region as an area of low pressure moves through the northeastern Gulf. The Atlantic sea breeze is expected to develop and push inland, with the best chance for thunderstorms focused across our inland communities and around Lake Okeechobee during the afternoon and evening.

Along the immediate Palm Beach and Treasure Coast, storm coverage should generally be lower, although an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. An outflow boundary could also trigger additional development closer to the coast later in the day.

A few storms could become strong to marginally severe, particularly across portions of the Treasure Coast and interior. The strongest storms will be capable of frequent lightning, wind gusts of 55 mph and potentially up to 60 mph in isolated storms, along with heavy rainfall. Localized rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible beneath slow-moving or training storms, which could lead to minor flooding.

Storms should gradually weaken or move away during the evening, leaving most locations mainly dry overnight.

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Tracking the Tropics

We're also monitoring the area of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf. The system has a 60% chance of tropical development over the next couple of days as it moves north toward the Florida Big Bend and eventually toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The good news for us is that the system is moving away from South Florida and east-central Florida, and no significant direct tropical impacts are expected for the Palm Beaches or Treasure Coast. It will, however, continue to influence our weather by maintaining a southerly flow and helping provide enough moisture for scattered thunderstorms.