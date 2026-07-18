FORECAST: Hot Saturday With Scattered Afternoon Storms, Stronger Storms Possible Inland

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Afternoon highs climbing into the low to mid-90s. Heat index values will reach roughly 100 to 106 degrees, so make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if you are spending extended time outdoors.

Storm chances increase after about 2 PM, with the highest coverage expected across Lake Okeechobee and inland communities. Scattered storms are also possible across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches, but the inland areas are favored for the greatest coverage.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Looking ahead, scattered storms remain possible Sunday and Monday before rain chances trend lower into the middle of next week. Temperatures stay hot, with highs generally in the low to mid-90s and feels-like temperatures remaining above 100 degrees.