FORECAST: Hot, humid conditions with low chance of rain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The weather pattern will continue to favor hot, humid conditions with more sunshine through today. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 90s across the region, while heat index values are expected to reach 110 degrees, making heat-related illnesses a concern for anyone spending extended time outdoors. Heat advisories will be in effect during the hottest part of the afternoon, especially away from the immediate coast.

Rain chances will be lower than what we've seen recently. Expect a mainly dry morning followed by only isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with many neighborhoods staying rain-free. Any storm that does develop could briefly produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds before quickly moving away.

WPTV

If you have outdoor plans, try to complete strenuous activities during the morning hours. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

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**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

