Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Hot, humid conditions with low chance of rain

Heat Advisory July 8, 2026
WPTV
Heat Advisory July 8, 2026
WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for morning of Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The weather pattern will continue to favor hot, humid conditions with more sunshine through today. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 90s across the region, while heat index values are expected to reach 110 degrees, making heat-related illnesses a concern for anyone spending extended time outdoors. Heat advisories will be in effect during the hottest part of the afternoon, especially away from the immediate coast.

Rain chances will be lower than what we've seen recently. Expect a mainly dry morning followed by only isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with many neighborhoods staying rain-free. Any storm that does develop could briefly produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds before quickly moving away.

Rain Chances July 8, 2026

If you have outdoor plans, try to complete strenuous activities during the morning hours. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned: One Year Later

The Day The Sky Turned

The Day the Sky Turned: One Year Later

WPTV News
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Small grovel windchop possible end of week

James Wieland