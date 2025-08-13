FORECAST: Hot and humid with seasonably low chance for rain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a quiet morning with no rain around, but packed with heat and humidity. A pop-up shower is possible later during the mid-morning hours.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 13, 2025

Highs will be in the low to mid-90s. A few isolated storms are possible for the inland areas this afternoon.

On Thursday and Friday, dry air is expected to move in, further decreasing rain chances.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Over the weekend, rain chances will go back up to 30%. On Monday and Tuesday, those summertime storms become more likely, with rain chances up to 50%.