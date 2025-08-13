Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Hot and humid with seasonably low chance for rain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a quiet morning with no rain around, but packed with heat and humidity. A pop-up shower is possible later during the mid-morning hours.

Highs will be in the low to mid-90s. A few isolated storms are possible for the inland areas this afternoon.

On Thursday and Friday, dry air is expected to move in, further decreasing rain chances.

Over the weekend, rain chances will go back up to 30%. On Monday and Tuesday, those summertime storms become more likely, with rain chances up to 50%.

